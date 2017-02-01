Helen Hunolt

Helen M. Hunolt, age 92, of St. Peters, Missouri, formerly of Knox and Lewis County, Missouri, passed away Monday, January 30, 2017.

She was born on May 27, 1924, in Quincy, Illinois, the daughter of Bert and Gladys Chipman Moore.

She was united in marriage to Richard E. Hunolt, of Edina, on February 7, 1943 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Baring, Missouri, prior to his deployment with the US Marine Corp to the South Pacific during WWII. He preceded her in death in 1987.

Helen graduated from Baring High School and, after receiving her teaching certificate, taught in the one room Kiley School near Baring.

She served as Edina City Clerk and was later appointed Deputy Circuit Clerk and Ex Efficio Recorder of Deeds of Knox County. When the family was transferred to Canton, Missouri, she was appointed Deputy Circuit Clerk and Ex Efficio Recorder of Deeds of Lewis County, a position she held for ten years working for both the Canton Court House and the Lewis County Court House in Monticello.

Helen later acquired her real estate and insurance license and retired after serving thirty years as an independent insurance agent.

After moving to St. Charles, Missouri, to be near family, she enjoyed traveling, playing bridge, and spending time with her family, especially her fourteen grandchildren.

She and Richard were parents of four children. Three sons; Richard Moore Hunolt and wife, Sylva, of Jefferson City, Missouri; Stephen Lynn Hunolt and wife, Leonor, of San Francisco, California; Bruce Thomas Hunolt and wife, Renee, of St. Peters, Missouri; and one daughter, Carol Ann and husband, Nick Muir, of St. Charles, Missouri. Also surviving are fourteen grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren, eight step-great grandchildren, one great-great granddaughter; one cousin, Dr. Linda A. Moore of Baring, and six nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Leo W. Moore, and her sister, Elizabeth J. “Betty” Moore.

Father Colin Franklin will officiate for the Mass of Christian Burial which will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 3, 2017 in the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Edina, Missouri. There will be no visitation. Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home in Edina is in charge of arrangements. Ten grandsons, Rick Hunolt, Brett Muir, Adrian Hunolt, Bryon Muir, Douglas Hunolt, Robert Hunolt, Eric Hunolt, Brandon Muir, Bradley Muir, and Kevin Hunolt serve as pallbearers and four granddaughters, Christy Diehl, Kelli Strazar, Andrea Hunolt, and Kate Muir serving as honorary pallbearers with burial in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Edina, Missouri.

Memorials may be made to the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Helen Hunolt’s name. Memorials may be left at or mailed to Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1, Edina, MO, 63537.

