Call the Right Play: Plan Ahead This Super Bowl Weekend

JEFFERSON CITY – This Super Bowl weekend, the only crash you should hope to hear is the crunch of football players colliding – not that of your vehicle into another. Throughout the weekend of February 5, there will be numerous Super Bowl celebrations happening across the state. Many of these celebrations may include alcohol. The Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety urges football fans to get their game plan established ahead of time: plan a sober ride home.

In 2016, 179 people were killed and 643 seriously injured in Missouri crashes that involved a substance-impaired driver. “One careless act affects all of us,” said MoDOT Director of Highway Safety Bill Whitfield. “Help save lives – don’t drink and drive, and don’t let friends drink and drive.”

September 3, 2016, was the day that 15-month-old Liam Kowal was taken too soon by the careless act of driving under the influence in a California traffic crash. A drunk driver struck Liam’s stroller and Liam’s 15-year-old aunt in a crosswalk, and then fled the scene – the collision resulted in Liam’s death two long days after the incident. This sole action affected many lives across the country when the story of Liam and his family was shared in hopes of promoting sober driving.

Make sure this weekend doesn’t end in another tragedy by leaving your keys at home if you plan to drink. Designate a sober driver, call a taxi or use public transportation so that you, and everyone else, get home safe.

To see more about how Liam’s story has helped spread the word, and for more information on highway safety, go to www.saveMOlives.com. You can also follow SaveMOLives on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram – #saveMOlives, #drivesoberMO and #ArriveAlive.