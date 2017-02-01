Boater Safety Certification Course To Be Offered At Long Branch Lake

Captain James E. Wilt, commanding officer of Troop B, Macon, announces a boater safety certification course will be offered from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Saturday, March 25, 2017, at the Long Branch Lake Corps of Engineers Visitor Center, 30174 Visitor Center Road, Macon, Missouri. There is no fee for this course; however, students are required to pre-register online as seating will be limited. Participants are encouraged to bring a snack or sack lunch to the training. For more information, to register for the course, or to obtain a complete listing of where other courses are being offered, you may visit the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s website, www.mshp.dps.mo.gov. A Boat Safety Education & Certification link can be found on the left side of the Patrol’s home page under “Training.”

Missouri law requires any person born after January 1, 1984, to carry a boater safety education certification card along with a picture ID anytime they operate a vessel, which includes personal watercraft, on Missouri lakes. Participants who successfully pass the course will be eligible to order a boater safety certification card for $15.

For further information please call Corporal Darren P. Mueller at (660) 385-2132.

Watercraft operators must consider the effect their actions have on others: Share the waterway and use common sense, good judgement, and courtesy to ensure the safety of all. Life jackets save lives. Wear It!!