Missouri Democratic Party Chair to Speak at Carry-In Dinner at Lewis County Courthouse

The Lewis County Democrats and Friends will be holding a meeting in the upstairs courtroom of the Lewis County Courthouse in Monticello, Missouri on February 6, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. The club is excited to announce that the guest speaker for this meeting will be Stephen Webber, former state representative and new chair of the Missouri Democratic Party.

Anyone is welcome to attend the meeting, and is encouraged to bring a guest.

This is a carry-in dinner, so the club asks that anyone wishing to attend brings a covered dish. This is an exciting opportunity to discuss the issues currently facing the Democratic Party, to network with one another, and to organize. For questions, or for more information, please call Carol Ragar at 660-341-0425.