James Virgil “Jim” Snelling, 56, of Kirksville, Missouri, formerly of Baring, Missouri, passed away Friday Evening, January 27, 2017, at his brothers residence near Kirksville, Missouri, surrounded by family.

Jim was born on July 12, 1960, in Baring, Missouri, the son of Gerald Francis and Genave Potter Snelling.

He attended the Baring Grade School and graduated from the Knox County High School in Edina, Missouri, in the Class of 1978.

He lived in the Baring Community his entire life and operated heavy equipment for Witherow Construction and Kaser’s Quarry for many years. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, fast cars and family.

Jim is survived by his children, Brian and his wife, Susie Snelling of Waynesville, Missouri, and Amy and her husband, Tyrell Sizemore of Kirksville, Missouri, and their children, Aidan, Abeni and Arriny; brothers and sisters, Gary and Carolyn Snelling of Baring, Missouri, Joyce and Carl Garr of Greentop, Missouri, Janet and Steve Magruder of Jackson, Missouri, Jean Marie Snelling of Memphis, Missouri, Gerald and Lisa Snelling of Kirksville, Missouri, Julie and Tim Frazier of Troy, Missouri, Terry and Christy Snelling of Kirksville, Missouri, Jeff and Stephanie Snelling of Baring, Missouri, Terese and John Tarpein of Baring, Missouri, and Tracy Snelling of Baring, Missouri; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Jenny Snelling; brothers, Stanley Snelling in December of 1987 and James Virgil Summers in infancy; and a sister, Debra Sue “Debbie” Parsons on September 28, 2016.

You may celebrate Jim’s Life with his family at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 4, 2017, at the Baring Hall in Baring, Missouri.

Interment will be in the St. Aloysius Cemetery in Baring, Missouri.

An expression of sympathy in memory of Jim Snelling may be left to the Family’s Wishes. A memorial may be left at or mailed to the Doss Funeral Home in Edina, Missouri 63537.