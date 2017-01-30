Two Arrested in Clarence

On Wednesday, January 25, the Clarence Police Department served search warrants to a Clarence individual to search for a weapon in possession of a convicted felon. When officers arrived on scene, they didn’t find a weapon, but the individual had marijuana and drug paraphernalia in his possession. He admitted to having the weapon and stated he had tried to sell it. He did inform law enforcement where the weapon was currently located.

When officers arrived at the other location, they located the weapon in question in possession of another convicted felon. Danny Rowe was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon and misdemeanor citation for drugs and drug paraphernalia. Joseth Campbell was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department assisted with the search and transport of one of the individuals.