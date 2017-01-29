PSC to Hold a Local Public Hearing in Kirksville in Ameren Missouri Electric Rate Case

The Missouri Public Service Commission will hold a local public hearing inon, in an electric rate case filed by Ameren Missouri. The local public hearing schedule appears below.

January 30—Kirksville. Truman State University, Student Union Activities Room, 901 S. Franklin.

The hearing starts at 6:00 p.m., beginning with a public information/question and answer session conducted by the PSC Staff, followed by the Commission receiving testimony from the public.

This local public hearing will be held in a facility that meets the accessibility requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Any person who needs additional accommodations to participate in this hearing should call the Public Service Commission’s hotline at 1-800-392-4211 (voice) or Relay Missouri at 711 before the hearing.

If you are unable to attend a local public hearing and wish to make written comments or secure additional information, you may contact the Office of the Public Counsel, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, telephone (866) 922-2959 email opcservice@ded.mo.gov or the Missouri Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, telephone 1-800-392-4211, email pscinfo@psc.mo.gov.

On July 1, 2016, Ameren Missouri filed an electric rate case with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking to increase annual electric revenues by approximately $206.4 million. According to the filing, residential customers would pay approximately $99 more per year if the rate request is approved. Ameren Missouri serves approximately 1.26 million electric customers in 60 Missouri counties and the City of St. Louis.