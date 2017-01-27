DORA I. McCLINTOCK

Dora Idalene McClintock, age 84, of Luray, MO, passed away peacefully on Tuesday,

January 24, 2017 at her home in Luray.

Dora was born October 9, 1932 in Bell River, IL, a daughter of Lyle and Beatrice Page McCoy.

She was united in marriage to Clinton Ice McClintock on January 17, 1954. He preceded her in death on December 26, 2011.

Dora is survived by five children: Sheryl (Tom) Church of Cedar Rapids, IA, Micheal (Bobbie) McClintock of Badger, IA, Carolyn (Ernest Jr.) Branson of Luray, MO, William (Sara) McClintock of Ankeny, IA and Clinton Charles (Stacy) McClintock of Alburnett, IA; eleven grandchildren: Jackie (Nick) Burgart of Ashburn, VA, Angela Church of Cedar Rapids, IA, Ashley McClintock of Gilmore City, IA, Samantha McClintock of Otho, IA, Elizabeth (Nathan) Shannan-Summers of Keokuk, IA, Clinton Cole, Carter, Mya and Ruby McClintock of Ankeny, IA and Bethany and Logan Ice McClintock of Alburnett, IA; three great-grandchildren: Braxton Osario and Taylor Lowery of Gilmore City, IA and Alexander Ice Summers of Keokuk, IA; siblings, Helen (Jim) Rusher of Sesser, IL, Margert Hines of Mt. Vernon, IL and James Robert (Barbara) McCoy of Benton, IL; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Jean McCoy of IL and John (Phyllis) McClintock of Nashville, TN; as well as nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one brother, Earl Edward McCoy; and brother-in-law, Jim Hines.

Dora and Clinton raised their children in Iowa where he was an Iowa State Patrolman and she was homemaker for their busy household. They moved to Missouri following his retirement and then moved to southern Illinois where she was a member of the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Benton, IL and an active Redhatter in Mt. Vernon. Following Clinton’s death, she returned to Missouri and resided with her daughters’ family in Luray.

Dora was an accomplished seamstress and avid quilter. She loved listening to music and in earlier days was active in her church and baked for every event she could. Her faith and her family were very important to her.

Memorial services will be held Sunday, January 29, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Wilson Funeral Home in Kahoka with Pastor Shawn McAfee officiating followed by a luncheon at the Luray Methodist Church.

Inurnment will follow on Monday, January 30, 2017 at the County Line Cemetery at Thompsonville, IL under the direction of Charlie McClintock.

There will be no other visitation.

Memorials are suggested to the family and checks may be made to Carolyn Branson.