Edina City Council Meeting on January 9, 2017 – VIDEO with Time Codes

Scroll down for time codes.
(time codes are approximate)
Hours : Minutes : Seconds = 00:00:00
Edina City Council Meeting on Monday, January 9, 2017
Call to Order 00:01:10
Invocation
Pledge of Allegiance
Reading of Minutes from June Meeting by Margaret Gibson, City Clerk 00:01:35
Collectors Report by Kathy Poore 00:05:00
Treasurer’s Report by Peggy Collinge, Treasurer 00:06:00
Monthly Bills 00:06:40
Update on Sewer Project by Mark Bross, Klingner & Assiciates 00:07:00
*Purcell Street Lift Station Project 00:07:20
*Municipal Pipe and Tool: All but point repair done. They are 291 days late as of the meeting and could face penalty of $145,000. 00:08:00
*Utility Solutions: Manhole issues, problems getting concrete 00:09:15
*Generator Equipment: Will arrive in February. 00:11:40
*Liquidated Damages discussion about withholding retainage of $136,000 from Municipal Pipe and Tool. 00:11:40
Ameren MO Customer Service Representative, Annette Sweet, gives information. 00:29:40
*Energy Program handouts 00:30:20
*New Rate Process 00:31:00
*Downtown Lighting: Think about going to LED. 00:32:30
*Ice Storm Prep 00:44:30
Department Reports:
Supervisor of Utilities Ty Parrish 00:49:31
*Vote to get a new trash truck for the City.
Wastewater Treatment superintendent Mike Wriedt 00:58:00
*Flow problems could have been caused by a false meter reading. Gunk in the unit.
Edina Police Chief Kelly Hayes 01:03:25
*Resignation submitted prior to meeting effective February 2. Discussion. Application deadline.
Unfinished Business 01:07:00
*Courthouse Downspouts: Are they connected to the sewer system? Discussion with Steve Peters. 01:07:50
New Business
*100 North Main only half way torn down. What’s going on? 01:12:20
*WiFi service with Mark Twain 01:14:00
*Steve Peters request about North Street property as a business or rental. 01:14:51
Alderman Comments
Adjourn 01:23:30
