BETTY MICHEL

Betty Lavon Michel, age 63, of LaBelle, Missouri, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2017, in Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL surrounded by her family.

She was born in Knox City, Missouri, on January 31, 1953, the daughter of Hollie E. and Eva Lavon Barnes Hatfield. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, David Michel, in LaBelle, Missouri, on September 6, 1974.

Surviving are her husband, David Michel of LaBelle, Missouri; her mother, Eva Hatfield of Knox City, Missouri; one son, Andy Michel of LaBelle, Missouri; one daughter, Amy Peters and husband, Brett of LaBelle, Missouri; two grandchildren that are her pride and joy, Brianna Murphy and Porter Peters of LaBelle, Missouri; one sister, Donna Cardwell of Hurdland, Missouri; four brothers, Dale Hatfield and wife, Susie of Quincy, Illinois, David Hatfield of Edina, Missouri, Donald Hatfield of Hurdland, Missouri, and Virgil Hatfield and wife, Sandy of Ewing, Missouri; a brother-in-law, Randy Michel and wife, Sandy of LaBelle, Missouri; and a sister-in-law, Sandra Hall and husband, Ernie of Novelty, Missouri, and many nieces and nephews. Betty was preceded in death by her father, Hollie Hatfield, and fathers-in-law and mother-in-law, Lyle Michel, Mary V. Graham and Clyde Graham.

Betty received her education in LaBelle and graduated from Highland High School. Betty was employed at Motorola till 1971. She also worked at Prairie View Rest Home as activity director for 10 years and Country Aire Retirement Estates in Medical Records for twenty-five years for a total of thirty-five years, retiring December 30, 2016.

Betty and her husband worked side by side at their family farm south of LaBelle, MO. She enjoyed everything about the outdoors from mowing the yard, working in her huge garden every year and her beautiful flower pots. Most of all she loved spending time with family and will be greatly missed.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, January 26, 2017, in the Coder Funeral Chapel in LaBelle, MO. Reverend Elmer Hagood and Janet Porter will officiate the services..

Music will be provided by Paul and Marsha Burton. Musical selections will be Sheltered In The Arms Of God, In the Garden and When I Get Where I’m Going.

Burial will be in the LaBelle Cemetery with Kevin Parrish, Les Cardwell, Mark Cardwell, Tony Cardwell, Allen Hatfield, Bruce Hatfield and David Paul Hatfield as casket bearers and honorary bearers will be Levon Baker, Martha Bogguss, Debbie Faulconer, Jill Luebbehusen, Zonia Clay and Lou Featherlin.

Visitation will be held after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, 2017, with family receiving friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Coder Funeral Chapel in LaBelle, MO.

Memorials may be made to Country Aire Retirement Estates. Memorials may be left at or mailed to Coder Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 151, LaBelle, MO, 63447