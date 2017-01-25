Rollover Crash West of Edina, Seat Belt Worn, Minor Injuries

An Edina woman was involved in a single vehicle rollover west of Edina before dawn. Her injuries were minor. She was wearing her seat belt.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, on Wednesday morning, January 25, 2017, Jamie Dobrinske, 27, was westbound on Highway 6 about a mile west of Edina when she traveled off the right side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned. The crash occurred at approximately 5:10 a.m.

Bobrinske was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer.

She was taken to the Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with minor injuries.

The MSHP, Knox County Rescue Squad and Knox County Ambulance District responded to the call.