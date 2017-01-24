LaBelle Man Dies From Injuries Sustained In Motorcycle Accident

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 51 year-old James P. Cannon of LaBelle, Missouri, died on January 23, 2017, due to injuries he sustained in an accident while riding a 1997 Kawasaki motorcycle that was struck by a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at 6:10 p.m. on U.S. 61 Southbound and Missouri 16 exit at Canton, Missouri. The MSHP reported that Cannon was not wearing a safety device.

Robert W. Grimsley, age 51, of Liberty, Illinois, and his passenger, 10 year-old Sofia J. Grimsley, also of Liberty, Illinois, were southbound when the Harley Davison went off the right side of the roadway, lost control and struck Cannon's Kawasaki with both vehicles coming to rest on the ramp. Robert Grimsley suffered serious injuries and he was wearing a safety device, while his passenger received minor injuries. The Harley Davison was totaled and the Kawasaki received extensive damage from the collision.

Cannon, and both Robert and Sofia Grimsley were transported to Blessing Hospital by the Lewis County Ambulance District. The MSHP was assisted at the scene by the Lewis County Sheriff's Department, Canton Police Department, Canton Fire and Rescue and MoDot. Roberts Garage towed both vehicles from the scene.