Carl F. Mercer, 73, of Camp Point, IL, formerly of Revere died Monday January 16, 2017 at Timber Point Health Care Center in Camp Point, Illinois.

He was born January 10, 1944 in Revere, Missouri the son of Raymond and

Pauline Riedel Mercer.

Carl loved spending time with his friends and especially enjoyed teasing the nurses who cared for him.

He is survived by two sisters, Andrea Mercer of Greenville, TN and Reta (Ben) Walker of Revere, Missouri, two brothers, Garry (Sharon) Mercer of Ft. Madison and Alan (Barb) Beaird of Wyaconda, one sister-in-law, Joy Beaird of Kahoka, Missouri along with numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Burl Beaird and Timothy Beaird and a sister Frances Mercer Barnes Shepherd.

Visitation was held from 10 – 11 a.m. Friday at the Vigen Memorial Home in Kahoka with the family meeting friends at that time.

Funeral service were held 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with Gary Whitaker officiating. Burial was in the Revere Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Timber Point Health Care Center in Camp Point.

