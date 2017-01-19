Tune In to the Presidential Inauguration at 10:20 a.m. to See Lisa Blake of Edina Sing With the Missouri State Chorale VIDEO

The Missouri State Chorale is scheduled to perform at 10:24 a.m. at the Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., which will be televised nationally.

Below is a video Lisa Blake posted of Thursday's sound check!

EDINA - When the 45th President of the United States is sworn in on Jan. 20, 2017, the Missouri State University Chorale will be front and center. The Chorale, directed by Dr. Cameron LaBarr, will perform during the nationally televised inaugural ceremony.

A Missouri State Chorale student from Edina will be in Washington, D.C. to sing at the inauguration.

Lisa Blake, a vocal performance graduate student from Edina, is an alto. Blake is a graduate of Knox County High School.

The Chorale will perform in front of millions - Senator Roy Blunt, chairman of the 58th Presidential Inauguration Committee, made the announcement Oct. 7 at Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts.

“I’m very proud to announce that MSU’s Chorale will represent the university and the state of Missouri on the national stage at the 58th Presidential Inauguration,” said Blunt. “I have no doubt that the millions of Americans watching the ceremony will be as impressed with these incredibly talented students as all of us who have had the opportunity to hear them perform.”

Chorale is MSU’s flagship touring choir - This select choir of 50 voices has toured throughout the United States, Europe and South Africa and performs regularly at conferences of the American Choral Directors Association, Missouri Music Educators Association and the National Association for Music Education.

“We are honored that the Missouri State University Chorale has been selected to perform at the inauguration,” said Missouri State President Clifton M. Smart III. “This is an extraordinary opportunity for Chorale students to take part in an important and historic event.”

The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC) has been responsible for the planning and execution of the swearing-in ceremonies and the luncheon for the inauguration of the president of the United States at the U.S. Capitol since 1901. The 58th Presidential Inauguration will take place on Jan. 20, 2017.

