Indians, Lady Indians Advance In 74th Annual Tony Lenzini Tournament

The Clark County Indians won their first round matchup at the Tony Lenzini Tournament in Palmyra, downing Mark Twain 58-32. Tressa Campbell had 15, and Carissa Bevans had 14 points for the Lady Indians. They will face Palmyra at 7:30 on Thursday night. Palmyra advanced with a 51-42 win over Canton.

On the boys side, Cole Kirchner hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to lift Clark County to a 42-39 win over Highland. Chandler Bevans led the Indian offense with 16 points. The Indians will also play Palmyra, who defeated Knox County 60-41. Tipoff is Thursday at 6pm.