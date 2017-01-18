Fern M. "Irene" Bogener, age 87, of Kahoka, MO, died Sunday, January 15, 2017 in Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, MO.

Irene was born November 28, 1929 near Luray, MO, a daughter of Samuel Edward and Minnie Pearl Moncrief Hobb.

She and Harry Lewis Bogener were married on October 27, 1949 in Kahoka by the Methodist pastor. Harry preceded her in death on August 9, 1983.

Survivors include her son, Lewie (Molly) Bogener of Kirksville, MO; and nephew, Sam (Judy) Bogener of Kahoka, MO.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her step-father, George Winfield; in-laws, Richard M. and Beryl Ruby Barr Bogener; two sisters, Helen Schultz, Juanita Barr; and a brother, Delbert Vern Hobb.

Irene attended Kahoka High School and was a retired officer and employee of the Exchange Bank of Kahoka.

Irene enjoyed fishing, boating, spending time at Gregory Landing, and riding motorcycles with Harry. She was a member of the Tuesday Club and of the Clark Co. Local Cancer Society.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 19, 2017, at 11 a.m. at Wilson Funeral Home in Kahoka with Pastor Ray Gilbert officiating. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum at the Kahoka Cemetery.

Friends may call at Wilson Funeral Home after 9 a.m. Thursday with family receiving friends from 10 a.m. until services at 11.

Memorials may be made to the Freedom in Christ Fellowship Church in Kahoka.

