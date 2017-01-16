Opal L. Varner, 89, of Quincy, died at 7:40 a.m. Saturday (January 14, 2017) in Sunset Home.

Born June 14, 1927 in Shelby County, Missouri, Opal was the daughter of Purley N. and Ora M. Holderieath Varner. Opal attended elementary school in Plevna and Bethel, Missouri and was a 1945 graduate of Bethel High School. Shewas a graduate of Gem City Business College in Quincy where she studied secretarial science and accounting.

Opal began her career at Blessing Hospital as the secretary to the Director of Nursing. When the school of nursing became Blessing Rieman College of Nursing, Opal was the secretary and registrar for the College. Opal retired after 42 years of service and was a member of the Blessing Hospital 10 year plus club.

Opal was alway an active member of her church, faithfully attending Sunday School and Worship services. She was a longtime member of Bethel Christian Church and later was a charter member of Faith Christian Church. She served Faith Christian as a member of the Jolly Seniors fellowship group and with several ministry teams, especially the In as Much Ministry in which she visited those in nursing homes, hospitals and shut-ins.

Opal enjoyed keeping in touch with her many friends, traveling throughout the United States and Canada, tending to her flower garden, reading and was active with the W.M's Club at the YWCA.

Opal is survived by many loving cousins, neighbors, friends from churches and schools she attended and fellow employees.

Opal was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister in infancy, Della Mae Varner.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday (January 24, 2017) at 10:00 a.m. in the Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home with the Rev. Henry Pratt officiating.

Visitation will be Tuesday morning (January 24, 2017) from 9:00 until the time of services at 10:00 at the funeral home.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday afternoon (January 24, 2017) at 2:00 in the Pleasant Prairie Cemetery north of Bethel, Missouri.

Memorials may be made to Faith Journey Church.