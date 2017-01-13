JERRY E. MOFFIT

Jerry Earl Moffit, age 70, left this life to go to his eternal home with Jesus on Tuesday, January 10, 2017.

This is a story of a life well lived. Jerry’s story began in Racine, Wisconsin, on April 21, 1946. Jerry attended church with his family, but his zealous, sold out life for God began in November of 1981. Just prior to this life changing event, he married Yvonne Prost on June 20, 1981. Both experienced salvation in November of 1981 and began their life together with Jesus. God blessed their union with 2 precious daughters, Melissa and Jessica, as well as 4 beautiful grandchildren. Spending time with his daughters and grandchildren were treasured times. He especially enjoyed playing with his grandchildren. In 2015, Jerry experienced a wonderful surprise when he was introduced to his niece Bernie Martin for the first time. His sister had a secret adoption, but through a lot of research, Bernie was finally successful and found Jerry. Having a kindred spirit to his, made their relationship extra special. She lovingly refers to him as “Unc.”

Jerry demonstrated his zeal for God to everyone he met with his loving, joyful spirit. If asked how he was doing, he frequently responded with “Blessed and full of life.” Writing and art marked his life and greatly impacted those around him. Many times Jerry looked for an opportunity to bless someone with his poetry or express his gratitude and love for Jesus, leaving a tribute for us all.

The political agenda was an important part of Jerry’s life. He educated himself on all the current issues and donated to help preserve our godly heritage. “This is my country…and the great thing about liberty is that I have the “response-ability” and duty to do my part to be involved and give as much or more than I take.”

Jerry loved being a part of Heartland and graciously told everyone he met. He knew others needed the Jesus they could experience at Heartland, and he wanted others to know the Jesus he knew so well. Developing acronyms to get his message across was an activity he enjoyed. One of his favorites was one that expressed his passion about being a doer of the Word – U.B.A.DO-R. His beautiful, harmonizing voice echoed above all others as he worshiped God. Jerry will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents Cyril and Vicki Moffit; one brother, Gregory Moffit; and one sister, Judy Moffit.

Jerry is survived by two daughters, Melissa Moffit of Columbia, MO, and Jessica Moffit of Columbia, MO; four grandchildren, Xavier, Brianne, Emma and Solomon Flippin; and one niece, Bernie Martin.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 6 p.m. at the Heartland Christian Church in Heartland, MO. Visitation will precede the funeral service from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the church.