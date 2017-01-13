JAMES COTTRELL

James Rufus Cottrell, 86 of Lewistown, Missouri died Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois.

The son of Everett and Marie Dehner Cottrell was born on March 6, 1930 in rural Lewis County, Missouri.

He was united in marriage to Carol Wilson in 1950 at Monticello, Missouri.

James was a member of the Missouri Trapper’s Association. He was a hunter, fisherman, gardener and trapper.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Cottrell of Lewistown, Mo.; six children, Luke Cottrell of Ewing, Mo., Winnie (Jerry) McKenzie of Lewistown, Mo., John (Carolyn) Cottrell of LaBelle, Mo., Frank (Gail) Cottrell of Canton, Mo., Brenda (Larry) White of La Grange, Mo. and Daniel Cottrell of Lewistown, Mo.; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren; three sisters, Ruth Clapper of Quincy, Il., Margie (Charles) Russell of Warsaw, Indiana, and Jane Patchin of Sumter, South Carolina; brother, Wayne Cottrell of Monticello, Mo.; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Marshall Wayne and Floyd Mark Cottrell; daughter-in-law, Kathy Cottrell; two sisters, Forest Rose Morgan and Wanda Gravitt; brother, Everett Cottrell, Jr. and half-brother, Tom Cottrell.

Graveside funeral services and burial will be held Monday, January 16, 2017 at 2:00 PM at the Lewistown Cemetery in Lewistown, Missouri.

Memorials may be made to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness.

Pallbearers: Frank Cottrell, John Cottrell, Daniel Cottrell, Jerry McKenzie, Ryder White and Luke Cottrell.

Honorary Pallbearers: Renzie Cottrell, Andy Cottrell, Keegan Daak, Adam McKenzie, Anthony Davis, Austin Davis, Kevin Krawl and Hunter Cottrell.