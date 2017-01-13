Carrie Motley and Jacob Motley

CARRIE MOTLEY JACOB MOTLEY

Carrie Lynn Motley, 59 of Canton, Missouri died Monday, January 9, 2017 at her home in Canton. The daughter of William and Elnora Still Barrington was born on December 14, 1957 at Springfield, Illinois.

Carrie served in the U.S. Army. She liked to fish, rock hunt, paint, glitter, canoe and spend time with her grandkids.

She is survived by two children, Joshua Motley & fiancé, Ashley Hoener of Coatsburg, Il. and Sarah Motley & fiancé, Christopher Vahle of Canton, Mo.; two granddaughters, Brooklyn and Quinn Motley and future granddaughter, Lacey Vahle; her beloved, Terry Lewis of Lewistown, Mo.; three brothers, Jeff Alexander (Gaylene) of Clinton, Utah, Scott Alexander of Quincy, Il. and William Barrington of LaBelle, Mo.; two sisters, Catrice James of Bluffs, Il. and Christine (Ricky) Bronestine of Hull, Il.; and several nieces & nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, step-father, Gary Alexander, son, Jacob Motley, and a sister, Beth Ingram.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, January 14, 2017 from 12 noon until 4 PM at Arnold’s Funeral Home in Canton.

Memorials may be made to Carrie Motley Grandchildren’s Educational Fund

Jacob Matthew Motley, 32 of Canton, Missouri died Monday, January 9, 2017 at his home in Canton. The son of Mark and Carrie Barrington Motley was born on September 28, 1984 at Quincy, Illinois.

Jacob worked at Charles Industries in Canton. He liked to play video games, mixed martial arts and karaoke. He was especially interested in researching physics, science and engineering.

He is survived by his paternal grandfather, William (Irene) Motley of Quincy, Illinois; his father, Mark Motley of Quincy, Il.; brother, Joshua Motley and fiancé, Ashley Hoener of Coatsburg, Il.; sister, Sarah Motley and fiancé, Christopher Vahle of Canton, Mo.; two nieces, Brooklyn and Quinn Motley and future niece, Lacey Vahle; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, paternal grandmother, Carmen Furniss and his mother, Carrie Motley.

Memorials may be made to niece’s educational fund.