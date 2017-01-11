MICHEAL HICKS

Charles Michael Hicks, 55 of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away at University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri, on January 5, 2017. The son of Charles and Joyce (Bowen) Hicks, he was born April 5, 1961 in Gibson Hospital in Edina, Missouri.

Mike grew up in Edina, Missouri, and graduated from Knox County R-1 in 1979 He attended Northeast Missouri State University, now Truman State, for four years studying graphic arts. After that he went to Columbia and worked in graphic arts and then moved to Lake Charles, Louisiana, and worked at Print Service. After moving back to Missouri, Mike followed in his dad’s footsteps in the logging business, buying, cutting and selling logs after purchasing the saw mill from his dad.

Mike was known best for his talent of playing the drums. When he was in high school, Mike and his friends formed a band called Central. The next band that he formed with his friends was called Rapid Transit around 1978, and they played their final gig at the Edina bowling alley on New Year’s Eve 1982. Several years later in 2002 the Rapid Transit Band started back up and they played through 2005. The band formed again in 2013 and they played their last gig at the Blue Note in Columbia, Missouri, on July 12, 2014.

He attended the Assembly of God Church in Edina, Missouri, for years and after moving to Kirksville in 2011 he attended The Crossing.

Mike is survived by his mother, Joyce Hicks of Kirksville; one sister, Sandy Woods and husband Dick of Edina, Missouri; two nieces, Staci Eleazarraraz and husband, Darin of Clarence, Missouri, and Samantha Moore and husband Jon of Sigourney, Iowa; three great nieces, Zoie, Sofia, and Ava Eleazarraraz; two great nephews, Owen Moore and Trei Eleazarraraz; special friend, Jeri Woodall; two aunts, Jewell Hicks and Gail Hicks; one uncle, Delmar Hicks; and numerous cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Boyd Hicks; paternal grandparents, Cecil and Maude Hicks; and maternal grandparents, Harley Bowen and Thelma (Bowen) Hall.

Memorial service will be held at Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home in Kirksville on January 15, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Rick Barnes officiating. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. prior to the service.

A private burial with family will be held at a later date at Park View Memorial Gardens in Kirksville, MO.

Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home, 2100 E. Shepherd Ave., Kirksville, MO 63501 660-665-2233

Memorials may be made to the Donor’s Choice and can be left at or sent to the funeral home.