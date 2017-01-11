Meet the Staff of The Clarence Courier

The Clarence Courier - If you have stopped by the Clarence Courier or called in, you may have spoken to a new face or voice! There were HUGE changes in 2016, new owners, Mike & Sue Scott and new office staff, Chandra Grawe, Robin Shores, Corby Cochenour.

We thought we would take this opportunity to introduce you to the Clarence Courier Staff and introduce what we offer!!!

Chandra Grawe started back at the Shelby County Herald in May 2016 before joining the Clarence Courier staff once more in August to learn the print shop from Dennis Williams. She has been employed with the Shelby County Herald/Clarence Courier in 2016 and 2007. She brings with her many years of experience from doing various jobs at the Macon Chronicle-Herald and Journal, Hannibal Courier-Post, Macon The News & Messenger and Richmond News. One of Grawe’s positions at the Clarence Courier is the print shop which offers business cards, receipts, football and basketball books for local schools, invitations, notepads, letterhead, and envelopes. She also is the Advertising Manager for the Clarence Courier and Shelby County Herald. Stop by anytime during business hours and she will help you with the design of your ad for your coming event or any of the above-mentioned products.

Grawe can often be seen out and about either selling ads, delivering newspapers to local businesses or delivering print shop jobs. Occasionally if there is a need she will fill in for Corby at local events. Grawe is committed to Shelby County. Her husband, Brandon Grawe, was raised in Lentner, where they currently reside with their two children Veronica (10) and Bryce (6) and her father-in-law, Jim Grawe. Veronica and Bryce both attend Shelbina Elementary where Grawe is often seen attending events to support her children as well as covering them for both the Shelby County Herald and Clarence Courier.

Grawe can be reached calling the office at 660-699-2344 or sending her an email. For advertising for the Shelby County Herald email advertising@shelbycountyherald.com. For advertising for the Clarence Courier email advertising@clarencecourier.com. For all your print shop needs email news@clarencecourier.com.

Robin (Wood) Shores started working at the Clarence Courier September 14, 2016. Robin’s position at the Clarence Courier is the Office Business Manager. She’s the person in charge of running the office’s daily routines, accounts payable/receivable, and is the Clarence Courier and Shelby County Herald Newspaper Subscription Manager. Shores assists with the print shop jobs, is a copy editor, a customer’s front line, mailing manager, graphics designer, Courier’s Facebook page designer, and assists with reporting when needed. If you have a fax that needs sent, or submit an article or picture for the newspaper, have a question on your invoice or to make a payment, needing a new subscription or renew your current one, needing to pick up a newspaper or extra copies; Robin is the one that can assist you!

Shores is originally from Lentner/Shelbina area, graduated from South Shelby High School in 1998. Shores currently lives in Clarence with Jimmy Gregg and is a mother of three sons; Eli (13), Wyatt (10) and Westin (7) Shores. Eli is in the 8th grade at Shelby County RIV Middle School and Wyatt 4th grade and Westin 2nd grade at Shelby County RIV Elementary School. Shores can be found at all sporting events where she enjoys supporting her boys’ teams! Shores is never seen without some type of camera in her hand! She has her Business degree, which she received online in 2003 and an Office Management Certification in 1999! You can reach Robin by phone 660-699-2344 or email editor@clarencecourier.com

Corby Cochenour is the reporter at the Clarence Courier. Cochenour worked for almost six-years at the Shelby County Herald before going back into nursing for a short time. She returned to the Clarence Courier in November 2016. She can usually be seen out and about around the county as she covers area events, school events including sports and other activities. She also covers Shelby County School board meetings and the City of Clarence board meetings.

Cochenour writes articles for the paper and plans to write feature stories for the paper. She also puts together the yesteryears each week. Cochenour does the layout of the paper on the computer and helps in the office.

If you know of any breaking news, area news, or feature story ideas, contact her at reporter@clarencecourier.com or call the office.

Through her job at the newspaper, Cochenour found that she has a passion for writing. In 2012, she wrote a novel, Defined by Promise, and self-published it. She is currently a student at Southern New Hampshire University working towards a Bachelor’s of Art in English and Creative Writing with concentration on Fiction Writing Degree. Cochenour lives in Bethel. She is a mom to five great kids and one awesome grandson. Lacy and her husband, Terry, live in Bethel. Josh lives in Bethel and travels with his job. Brianna is a student at Mizzou. Delanie is a senior at North Shelby and Matthew is a seventh grader at North Shelby. Her grandson, Terrance, is three, and makes every day worth smiling. Her faith, family, and friends are the most important things to her. She is an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and a confessed bookworm!