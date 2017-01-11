Betty Albright, 80, of Keokuk, passed away on January 8, 2017, at Keokuk Area Hospital.

Betty was born in Villisca, Iowa, on February 7, 1936, the daughter of Clark and Laura Martin Neal. She was later united in marriage to Dale Albright.

A long-time resident of Keokuk, Betty was a member of Emmanuel Methodist Church, where she sang and served as the choir director. She was employed at Jacks and later at Shopko at the jewelry counter, and retired in 2001. Betty spent much of her free time volunteering for numerous activities at her church and the local schools. She loved her grandchildren and enjoyed her collection of angels she gathered during her travels.

Betty is survived by two sons: Mike (Debra) Albright of Milton, Florida; and Robert (Genia) Albright of San Bernardino, California; four grandchildren: Linda (John) Peacher of Keokuk; Chris (Dustin) Ison of Keokuk; Dylan Albright of Jackson, North Carolina; and Robert Albright II of San Bernardino, California; three great-grandchildren: Brittney (Darek) Ison, Cole Peacher, and Andrew Nelson, all of Keokuk; and two great-great grandchildren: Parker and Addalynn Lynch, both of Keokuk. Other survivors include her sister Patricia Parrish of Banning, California; and her nephew Alan Parrish of Torrance, California.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents and her brother Martin Neal.

A Celebration of her Life will be held at 1:30 PM on Friday, January 13, 2017, at DeJong-Greaves Celebration of Life Centers at 917 Blondeau Street, with Pastor David Barrett officiating. Burial will follow at Etna Cemetery in Missouri. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 12, from 3 to 7 PM, with family meeting friends from 5 to 7 PM.

Memorials may be directed to Emmanuel Methodist Church in Keokuk.

DeJong-Greaves Celebration of Life Centers is in charge of arrangements.