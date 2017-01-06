Mary Lou Jerome, 66, of Kirksville passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at Northeast Regional Medical Center.

The daughter of Robert Davis and Vera Marie (Mitschele) Holdren, she was born September 30, 1950 in Scotland County, Missouri. On August 17, 1969 in Baring, Missouri, she was united in marriage to Clinton Stephen Jerome.

Mary Lou is survived by her husband, Clinton; one son, Clinton Stephen Jerome and wife Brandi of Greentop, Missouri; one daughter, Tawnyia Jerome of Jefferson City, Missouri; four grandchildren, Stephen Matthew Jerome, Isabelle Marie Jerome, Hobert Frohman and Quinton Frohman; two brothers, Bill Holdren and wife, Joyce of Baring, Missouri, and Jack Holdren and wife, Elaine of Omaha, Nebraska; two sisters, Shirley Mescher and husband, Dale of Burlington, Iowa, and Lea Flynn and husband, John of Baring, Missouri; her mother-in-law, Rosalind Jerome of Kirksville; one sister-in-law, Blanche Kelly and husband Danny of Troy, Missouri; aunt and uncle, McKinley and Elinon Ayers; aunt, Elaine Couch and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her father-in-law, Charles Clinton Jerome; and two brothers, John David and Joseph Alva Holdren.

Mary Lou attended Baring Elementary School and graduated from Knox County High School in 1968. She attended Northeast Missouri State University for one year. She was employed as an operator for AT&T in Kirksville for one year before transferring to AT&T in Kirkwood, Missouri, for several years. She was then a stay at home mother and raised her children. She also did child care in her home during that time. She received her degree in Elementary education from University of Missouri in St. Louis. She taught in the Valley Park School District. In 1983 she started working as a computer research specialist for the Parkway School District until she retired in 2007. Mary and Clinton moved to Kirksville where she worked for the Bank of Kirksville for the past eight years.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Eureka, Missouri. She enjoyed her grandkids, basket work, crafts, sewing, quilting, gardening and her flowers.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, January 8, 2017, at Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home with Reverend Leland Holland officiating. Burial will be in Green Castle Cemetery in Green Castle, Missouri, with Stephen Matthew Jerome, Stephen Jerome, Charles Couch, Danny Kelly, William Holdren, Mac Ayers as pallbearers and Kevin Holdren, Bob Delaney, Jack Holdren, Brian Clay, Roger Kellison, Hobert Frohman, and Isabelle Jerome as honorary pallbearers.

Visitation with the family will be from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home, 2100 E. Shepherd Ave., Kirksville.

Memorials in memorial of Mary can be made to the Green Castle Cemetery or the American Heart Association.