Doris Marlene Bronestine Lay, age 81, of Canton, MO died at 4:50 pm, Wednesday, January 4, 2017 in Lewis County Nursing Home at Canton.

She was born February 18, 1935 at LaGrange, MO, a daughter of Edward W. and Margaret Elizabeth Smith Bronestine. She married Donald A. Lay on November 29, 1952, in LaGrange. He died December 15, 2006.

Doris was of the Baptist faith and attended the Wyaconda Baptist Church near Canton. She was a member of the Garnett Grange, charter member of the Ten Mile 4-H Club. She was a graduate of LaGrange High School at LaGrange. She was a volunteer on the Lewis County Ambulance; she provided in-home assisted care for Heartland Resources and other private individuals; she was also the nutrition site director at the Canton Senior Center and worked in the dietary department at the Lewis County Nursing Home. She assisted her husband on the family farm. She was a caregiver for numerous family members. She enjoyed spending time with her family.

She is survived by three children, Donna (Dennis) Bringer, of LaGrange, Doug (Renny) Lay of LaBelle, MO, Darla (Herb) Brocksmith of Palmyra, MO, and daughter-in-law, Joyce Lay of Canton. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, Casey (Chris) Bell, Aaron (Jaime) Lay, Wesley (Lindsey) Lay, Joe (Shannon) Lay, Nathan (Jessica) Bringer, Kalyn (Jeremy) Brumbaugh, Lane Lay, Brenna Brocksmith and Marlayni Brocksmith, fifteen great grandchildren; sister, Norma Trumblee of Canton, Brother, Verne (Betty) Bronestine of Quincy, IL, and sister-in-law, Bonnie Bronestine of Ewing, MO, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, son Danny Lay, grandson Adam Travis Lay, sister Wanda (Russell) Pindell, brother-in-law Duane Trumblee, and brother Wayne Bronestine.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Davis Funeral Home in Canton at 10:30 am with Rev. Orlie Yoder officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at Davis Funeral Home from 4:00 until 8:00 pm. Burial will be in East Midway Cemetery near LaGrange.

The family suggests memorials be made to the East Midway Cemetery or Wyaconda Baptist Church.

Honorary pallbearers will be Casey Bell, Jaime Lay, Lindsey Lay, Shannon Lay, Jessica Bringer, Kalyn Brumbaugh, Brenna Brocksmith and Marlayni Brocksmith.

Active pallbearers will be Aaron Lay, Wesley Lay, Joe Lay, Nathan Bringer, Lane Lay, Chris Bell, and Jeremy Brumbaugh.