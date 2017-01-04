Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Reduced Travel in Missouri

Motorists advised to avoid travel or use extreme caution Thursday morning

JEFFERSON CITY – Motorists should avoid travel if possible in Missouri late Wednesday night and Thursday due to incoming accumulating snow and bitterly cold temperatures. Travel on Missouri’s roads should be restricted to necessary trips only especially Thursday morning. Morning rush hour commutes will be impacted by the winter weather across most of Missouri.

“MoDOT crews will be out early tonight preparing before the storm moves in from northwest Missouri to southeast Missouri, but lower temperatures in the teens will make the chemicals not as effective,” said MoDOT State Maintenance Engineer Becky Allmeroth. “The heaviest band of snowfall is expected to hit during the peak of Thursday morning rush hour, and we advise motorists to postpone travel during that time.”

If a section of highway is shut down for extended periods, motorists should heed the warnings on the digital signs and exit the highway at the next available exit. To check road conditions including winter weather conditions and traffic speeds, please check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. The map is also available as a free app on iTunes and Google play listed as MoDOT Traveler Information.

If you have to travel, please use proper winter safety precautions and make sure you have a full tank of gas, extra blankets and gloves and provisions like water and snacks. Please wear your seat belt and don’t drive distracted. If you encounter car troubles or are involved in a crash, please remain in your vehicle.