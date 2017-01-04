Troop B Seeking Students To Participate In Student Alliance Program

MCHP - Captain James E. Wilt, commanding officer of Troop B, Macon, is pleased to announce Troop B will be conducting a two-day Student Alliance Program. The purpose of the program is to provide an opportunity for current junior and senior high school students to learn more about law enforcement and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The 2017 Troop B Student Alliance Program will be conducted on two consecutive Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., beginning on March 11, 2017, at the Troop B Headquarters in Macon, Missouri. Participants must provide their own transportation and will be on their own for a lunch break each day. During the program, students will participate in a variety of educational activities intended to familiarize them with Highway Patrol operations and equipment. Some of the activities will include: Patrol history, firearms, traffic safety, marine operations, stop and approach, and crime scene investigation.

Troop B is seeking interested junior and senior high school students of good character to apply to participate in the program. In order to provide a quality educational experience, the program will be limited to 20 students. Applications can be obtained at the Troop B Headquarters, located at 308 Pine Crest Drive, Macon, Missouri; or by calling Sergeant Brent Bernhardt at (660) 385-2132. Applications must be received by February 15, 2017, to be eligible to participate.

The only 100 percent survivable traffic crash is the one that never happens. Make sure everyone in the vehicle is properly restrained in a seat belt or child restraint. Every day as we travel on Missouri’s roadways, we trust that every driver on the road is going to obey the speed limit, pay attention, and drive sober. “Don’t Violate The Trust.”