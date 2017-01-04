Shelby County Officials Take Oath Of Office

Six Shelby County officials, three of them newly elected, officially took office on January 1, 2017. The first work day of the New Year, they were sworn in to their respective positions.

On Tuesday morning, January 3, Shelby County officials took the Oath of Office at the Shelby County courthouse. Tracy Smith, County Clerk, gave the oath to the county officials. They are pictured, left to right, Smith; Liz Miles, Assessor; Susan Wilt, Public Administrator; Larry P. Roberts, Western District Commissioner; Tom Shively, Eastern District Commissioner; Corey Eagan, Coroner and Dennis Perrigo, Sheriff. Photo by Marlana Bonnell

