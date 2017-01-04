Bonnie Lou Provorse (Smoot), 86, of Shelbina, Missouri, passed away at 3:20pm on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at the Salt River Community Care Center.

Bonnie was born on February 8, 1930 to Darrell and Sylvia Smoot. She was united in marriage to Edward Neil Provorse on July 11, 1947 in Hannibal, Missouri. He preceded her in death on January 14, 1984.

She is survived by two children, Marty (Betty Bob) Provorse and Vanessa (Steve) Benn; six grandchildren, Melissa (Rick) Hays, Nicki (Mike) Papazoglou, Doug (Ashly) Provorse, Emily (Steve) Kruger, Amy (Tony) Mencer, Casey (Tiffany) Finnigan, and Jessica (Sean) Baymiller; twenty-two great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren,; one brother, Bobby Joe Smoot; three sisters, Sonia Schaffer, Louise (Larry) Martin, and Barbara Jane McCrum.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by one brother, Billy Jean Smoot, and two sisters, infant Patricia Anne Smoot and Betty Sue Dusenberry.

Bonnie was a member of the 1st Baptist Church in Monroe City, Missouri. She enjoyed bowling, sewing, cooking, watching the St. Louis Cardinals play baseball, and listening to music especially Elvis and Blake Shelton. Her biggest enjoyment was taking care of and spending time with her family.

Funeral services will be held at 2pm on Friday, December 30, 2016 at the Greening-Eagan-Hayes Funeral Home in Shelbina, Missouri, with Pastor Jim Bilbro as the officiant. Visitation will be held at 1pm until the time of service on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be held in the Hunnewell I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Hunnewell, Missouri. Memorials may be made to Shelby County Senior Citizens.