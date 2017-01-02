LCSO Apprehend Suspect Wanted For Multiple Offenses

According to the LCSO on December 27, 2016, members of the Lewis County Sheriff's Office apprehended Jason A. Snider, age 38, of Quincy, Illinois in Lewistown, Missouri. Snider was wanted in Lewis County for receiving stolen property, a class C felony and for resisting arrest, a class D felony.

On December 3, 2016, Mr. Snider is alleged to fleeing from law enforcement in a stolen 2008 Jeep. Mr. Snider fled from members of the Sheriff's Office and members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour.

Mr. Snider is also being held for unlawful use of a weapon, a class D felony, dating back to October, 2015. At that time, he is alleged to unlawfully carrying concealed a stiletto knife, capable of lethal use.

Mr. Snider remains lodged in the Lewis County Jail in lieu of a $30,000 cash only bond.