VIDEO of Knox County Officials, New Sheriff’s Deputies Being Sworn-In to Office to Begin New Terms on January 1, 2017



Knox County Associate Circuit Judge Tom Redington swore-in five Knox County Officials on Monday morning, December 30, 2016 in the courtroom of the Knox County Courthouse in Edina.

Incoming Coroner Alan Rimer, returning Public Administrator Theresa Allen-Hamlin, incoming Sheriff Robert Becker, and returning Commissioners Mike Fox and Roger Parton took oaths of office to serve in their respective elected offices for four-year terms beginning on January 1, 2017.

A new batch of Knox County Sheriff's Deputies were also sworn-in by Judge Redington to begin serving under the new Knox County Sheriff at the beginning of the new year.

More details about the new officials and deputies will be included in the January 4, 2017 edition of The Edina Sentinel.

Video and photo by Echo Menges