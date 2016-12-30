Barn Destroyed By Fire West Of Hunnewell

By Marlana Bonnell, Shelby County Herald

“All we heard was a big boom,” stated Gerald Shuck, owner of the barn that caught fire Thursday night, December 29, 2016 on County Road 486 west of Hunnewell, MO.

According to Shuck, he and his wife were watching television between 9:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. when they heard a big boom, looked out the window and saw the barn on the north side of their house on fire.

“There were a lot of supplies in the barn like a propane torch and totes with clothes in them,” added Shuck.

The Shelbina Fire Protection District and the Monroe City Fire Protection District responded to the call.

According to Monroe City Fire Protection District Fire Chief, Rich Enochs, Monroe City arrived at the scene at 10:01 p.m.

Enochs confirmed that no one was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.

“I went back out Friday morning to try and find the cause of the fire and I found nothing,” stated Monroe City Fire Protection District, Assistant Chief, John Long.

Photos courtesy of the Shelbina Fire Protection District and the Monroe City Fire Protection District