Joyce A. Irvin, age 72, of Revere, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at her home.

Joyce A. Irvin was born November 29, 1944 in Keokuk, IA. She was the daughter of Wilbert Keller and Darlene Boatman Keller. April 4, 1997, she was united in marriage to James A. Irvin in Clark County, Missouri, he survives.

Joyce graduated from Hamilton High School. She was a homemaker most of her life. She enjoyed Elvis Presley, "pen paling", reading, crocheting, and watching TV/movies. One of her favorite things was watching her beloved LA Lakers and St. Louis Rams which became a yelling match with the TV.

Joyce is survived by her husband James A. Irvin of the home; her son, Richard (Renae) Parsons of Revere, MO; her daughter, Barbara (David) Hoenig of Revere, MO; eight grandchildren: Greg (Misty) Irvin of Revere, MO, Shawna (Brandon) Ulmer of Brighton, CO, Jesse Boyd of Fairfield, IA, Laken Irvin of Wayland, MO, Anna Palermo of Valley, AL, Jake Parsons of Revere, MO, Shannon Hoenig of Kahoka, MO and Cheyann (Austin) Hoenig of Revere, MO; twelve great-grandchildren: Emily Irvin, Jenny Surber, Curtis Surber, Austin Surber, Logan Ulmer, (JD) John David Irvin, Mason Ulmer, Myarra Greer and Alizah Boyd, Bella Palermo, Zach Palermo, and Hannibal Palermo; her sisters, Betty (Jim) Daggs of Donnellson, IA, Bonnie (Ralph) Hardy of Keokuk, IA; her brothers, Larry (Janet) Keller of Niota, IL, Joe (Deb) Keller of Keokuk, IA, and Jerry (Connie) Keller of Warsaw, IL; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Arlen Irvin of Luray, MO, Tony (Laura) Irvin of Burlington, IA, Tammy Bunker of Luray, MO and Marie (Eddy) Vineyard of Downing, MO; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 31, 2016 at 11 a.m. at Wilson Funeral Home in Kahoka.

Friends may call at Wilson Funeral Home after 9 a.m. Saturday with family receiving friends from 9:30 a.m. until time of services.

Memorials are suggested to the family.

