Mr. William Martin Cason, age 80, of Ewing, Missouri, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2016 in Ewing, Missouri.

He was born August 9, 1936 in Ewing a son of Raymond and Orlena Guynn Cason. He married Ruth Ann Wiemelt on March 21, 1975 at Salem Church in Quincy, Illinois.

Bill was a member of the Shrine and it’s Ansar Skeeter Patrol, 27 year member of the Three Pines Golf Course where he was a founding member,former Lewis County Water District Board Member, Ewing First Baptist Church, Quincy Consistory A.A.S.R., Monticello Lodge #58 A.F. & A.M. and the LaBelle O.E.S. #316.

Bill was an Air Force Veteran of the Korean War and recently took honor flight #38 to Washington D.C. on August 25, 2016. Bill was self employed and operated Cason Construction and Plumbing for many years. He had also worked at Quincy Soybean in maintenance for six years and most recently as a Knapheide Manufacturing driver.

He enjoyed golf, camping, his pet dogs Maggie and Annie, attending family reunions and his grandchildren’s school events, traveling, listening to country music and attending country western shows.

Survivors include his wife Ruth of Ewing; three sons, David Cason of Wichita, KS, Rodney (Missy) Cunningham of Palmyra, MO and Terry Cunningham of Ewing; four daughters, Lori (Tom) Green of Washington, MO, Sarah (Russ) Broker of Lake Saint Louis, MO, Lisa Neisen of Ewing and Tina (Craig) Neisen of Ewing; fifteen grandchildren; one brother, Jack (Janet) Cason of Taylor; two sisters Janet Klocke of Ewing and Jean (Eugene) Jones of Ewing and sister in law, Carolyn Cason of St. Charles, MO and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Robert J. Cason, sister Shirley Carter and his brother in law, Eugene Klocke.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at 11:00 a.m. at Ewing First Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Jeff Brown officiating. Burial with military honors will be in Ewing Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday, December 26, 2016 from 4 until 8 p.m. with a Masonic Service following visitation at 8 p.m. at Ewing First Baptist Church.

The family suggests memorials be made to Three Pines Golf Course, Great River Honor Flight, Shriner’s Childrens Hospital or Ewing Sr. Housing.

Pallbearers will be: Jack Neisen, John Neisen, Jacob Broker, Nicholas Broker, Jerry Cunningham, Will Green and Will Neisen.

Honorary Pallbearers will be: Kale Carter, Mary Neisen, Ivy Neisen, Ruthie Neisen, Emma Green, Elizabeth Broker, Shelby Cunningham and Lainey Maddox.

Music will be provided by: Jeana Rahe Houchins, Organist