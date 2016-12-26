Robert “Bob” Maurice Featherlin, 82 of rural Lewistown, Missouri died Saturday, December 24, 2016 at the Country Aire Retirement Estates in Lewistown.

Bob, the son of Maurice and Mabel (Sharp) Featherlin was born on August 4, 1934 in Doddsville, Illinois. He was united in marriage to Mildred “Millie” Peak on August 23, 1953 in the Ebenezer Church in rural Macomb, Illinois.

He was an Elder and member of the Lewistown Christian Church, farmed and was a beloved bus driver for the Lewis County C-1 School District for 23 years. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, Millie, and loved spending time with his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids.

Bob is survived by his wife Mildred “Millie” Featherlin of Lewistown, MO.; two children, Steven “Steve” Robert (Lee Ann) Featherlin of Hampton, VA. and Cynthia “Cindy” Ann (Eric) Georges of Highlands Ranch, CO.; five grandchildren, Brandon (Katie) Georges, Amy Georges and husband James Loring, Stephanie Featherlin, Cory Featherlin and Alex Featherlin; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Joyce Dean of Sedalia, MO. and Sandra (Alan) Musser of La Grange, MO.; and numerous nieces & nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Bonnie Cobb.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 29, 2016 at 2:00 PM at the Lewistown Christian Church in Lewistown, Mo. with Rev. Paul Milliken officiating. Interment will be in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, Macomb, Illinois.

Visitation will be held Wednesday evening from 6 until 8 PM at Arnold’s Funeral Home in Lewistown.

Memorials may be made to the Lewistown Christian Church.

Pallbearers: Cory Featherlin, Alex Featherlin, Rev. Elmer Hagood, Joe Vogel, Marty Allensworth and Richard “Skip” Lay.