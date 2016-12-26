Richard Perry Sharpe was surrounded by family when he peacefully passed on December 22, 2016 at 76 years of age in Knoxville Tennessee at Physicians Regional Medical Center.

Richard was born February 9, 1940 in Hannibal, Missouri, Son of George (Bud) and Alta Brower Sharpe. Richard was united in marriage to Melinda Wilson Sharpe on in 2001.

Richard was a farmer, real estate agent and small business owner for several years.

He is survived by his wife Melinda Sharpe of Knoxville, Tennessee; Daughter, Linda Sharpe of St. Charles, Missouri; Son, Richard and Becky Sharpe of Shelbyville, Missouri, and Son, Mike and Abbie Sharpe of Quincy, Illinois; six grandchildren, Randy and Paige (wife), Ryan and Kalynn (wife), Ranay, Rachelle, Amanda Jo and Dakota; one great-grandchild, Leighton.

Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 27, 2016, in the LaBelle Cemetery. Visitation will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, till time of graveside services in the Coder Funeral Chapel in LaBelle, MO.

Casket bearers will be family and friends. Memorials may be made to the LaBelle Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Coder Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 151, LaBelle, MO, 63447.