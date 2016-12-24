Flood Warning Issued For Des Moines River

The National Weather Service in Quad Cities has issued a

* Flood Warning for

The Des Moines River at St Francisville.

* Until further notice.

* At 9:15 AM Saturday the stage was 18.2 feet...and rising.

* Flood stage is 18.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and is forecast to continue.

* Recent activity...An ice jam has caused minor flooding.

Significant river level fluctuations are possible.

* Forecast...Rise to 18.8 feet Monday evening.

* Impact...At 18.0 feet...Flooding occurs over the lower river

banks.

An ice jam has resulted in minor flooding along portions of the

Des Moines River. Rainfall and snow-melt on Sunday may lead to

further river level rises.