Flood Warning Issued For Des Moines River

Flood Warning Issued For Des Moines River
The Des Moines River at St. Francisville is experiencing minor flooding due to an ice jam. These photos show the ice on Saturday morning, December 24.

The Des Moines River at St. Francisville is experiencing minor flooding due to an ice jam. These photos show the ice on Saturday morning, December 24.

The National Weather Service in Quad Cities has issued a
* Flood Warning for
The Des Moines River at St Francisville.
* Until further notice.
* At 9:15 AM Saturday the stage was 18.2 feet...and rising.
* Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and is forecast to continue.
* Recent activity...An ice jam has caused minor flooding.
Significant river level fluctuations are possible.
* Forecast...Rise to 18.8 feet Monday evening.
* Impact...At 18.0 feet...Flooding occurs over the lower river
banks.

An ice jam has resulted in minor flooding along portions of the
Des Moines River. Rainfall and snow-melt on Sunday may lead to
further river level rises.

sflm7_hg

fice-jam-1

Mike Scott
ADMINISTRATOR
PROFILE

Mobile Device Users: Scroll down for more recent stories.

About Mike Scott

Publisher of The Media, The Edina Sentinel and Nemonews.net Dedicated to community newspapers, and watching and reporting on local government and how local government spends YOUR tax dollars. If we don't, who will?

Advertisement

Most Recent Posts

© 2015, nemonews.net