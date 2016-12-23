LCSO Looking For Wanted Man

The Lewis County Sheriff's Office is requesting information regarding the whereabouts of Randy L. Roeder, age 26, of Kirksville, Missouri. Roeder, a convicted felon, is known to travel between Kirksville, Missouri and LaBelle, Missouri on frequent occasions.

He is wanted in Lewis County for violating conditions of his parole and he is also wanted in Adair County, Missouri for forgery.

Anyone with information regarding Mr. Roeder is asked to contact local law enforcement or the Lewis County Sheriff's Office.