FUEL THIEF ARRESTED

On December 15, 2016 the Lewis County Sheriff's Office arrested Scott D. Eklofe, age 47, of Ewing, Missouri for stealing fuel from Casey's General Store in LaBelle, Missouri. The Sheriff's Office investigated three separate drive-off's from Casey's in December, 2016 and were able to identify Mr. Eklofe. Mr. Eklofe was released on his own recognizance pending a February 2017 court date.

The Sheriff's Office believes Mr. Eklofe may have stolen fuel from other locations within the past two months.

Anyone with information regarding Mr. Eklofe is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or the Lewis County Sheriff's Office.