Domestic Disturbance In Canton Leads To Arrest

On December 22, 2016, members of the Lewis County Sheriff's Office and the Canton Police Department were called to the Westport Apartments near Canton, Missouri for a domestic disturbance.

After investigating the matter, law enforcement arrested Michael R. Manley, age 20, of Fort Madison, Iowa, on one count of domestic assault in the second degree, a class C felony, and one count of felonious restraint, a class C felony, and property damage.

Manley is alleged to have assaulted the female victim by striking her in the face. He also physically restrained her from fleeing by grabbing her throat.

Manley remains lodged in the Lewis County Jail in lieu of $20,000.00 cash only bond.