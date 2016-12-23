Dangerous High Speed Pursuit Through Shelby, Monroe and Marion Counties – Shelbina Woman Tells Law Enforcers to Shoot Her During Arrest

According to information released by the Shelbina Police Department, on December 22, 2016 at about 10:09 p.m., an officer with the Shelbina Police Department was met head on by a vehicle on Business Loop 36 in Shelbina. After the officer was able to avoid the collision the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle failed to yield and a pursuit was initiated.

During the pursuit, the driver, Olivia Lehenbauer, 40, of Shelbina, intentionally struck a marked patrol vehicle, traveled into oncoming traffic multiple times on Highway 36 and led officers down various county roads in Shelby, Monroe and Marion Counties.

According to the Shelbina Police Chief Jerry Fenton, a spike strip was used to stop Lehenbauer's vehicle early on.

"She was running on one or two flats during the pursuit," Chief Fenton told the Shelby County Herald.

Another spike strip was eventually used by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, which caused her to finally come to a stop near the Shelby County and Marion County line on a gravel road.

The pursuit lasted approximately 40 minutes.

During her arrest, Lehenbauer refused to exit the vehicle and displayed her hands like a gun asking officers to shoot her.

Currently, Lehenbauer is being held at the Shelby County Jail for Felony resisting arrest, Felony Driving While Intoxicated and Carless and imprudent driving. Warrant requests to other county prosecutors will include resisting arrest and assault on a police officer.

The Shelbina Police Department was assisted by the Shelby County Sheriffs Department, Monroe City Police Department, Monroe County Sheriffs Department, Marion County Sheriffs Department, Ralls County Sheriffs Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.



All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Contributors to this story: Marlanna Bonnell, Shelby County Herald and Echo Menges, The Edina Sentinel