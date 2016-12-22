Richard N. South, age 93, of Chesterfield, MO, formerly of Revere, died peacefully on Sunday, December 18, 2016 in the Brookdale Senior Living facility in Ballwin, MO.

Dick was born September 7, 1923 in Revere, MO, son of William South and LaVaughn Fox South. He graduated from Revere High School and received two years of additional education while serving in the United States Marine Corps. Dick was a Marine Staff Sergeant and was qualified as a rifle sharp shooter, radar technician, mathematics instructor and drill sergeant. He served in World War II and the Korean Conflict. He completed tours of duty in the Pacific theater and in southern China.

On September 10, 1944 he was united in marriage to Verna Marie Seward in Revere. She preceded him in death on May 1, 2009.

Survivors include his children: Michael (Sarah) South of Chesterfield, MO and Janet (Braxton) Fuller of Rio Vista, CA; four grandchildren: Jason (Versha) Munshi-South of Jackson Heights, NY; Matthew (Samantha Murray) South of Pasadena, CA; Benjamin South and Juliana South, both of Chesterfield, MO; three great-grandchildren: Kiran and Zulekha Munshi-South and Olive South; as well as other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Dick and Verna were members of the former Revere Community Church where he served as deacon for many years and as the adult Sunday school teacher. He was the owner of the Seward Lumber Co. in Revere and Kahoka Lumber Co. in Kahoka, which he later sold to Mick and Sheila Wood.

Following their retirement, he and Verna loved spending the next 18 years wintering in South Padre Island in their motor home and maintained many friendships up to the Christmas cards he recently received.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at 11 a.m. at Wilson Funeral Home in Kahoka with Pastor Shawn McAfee officiating. Burial with military rites will follow in the Revere Cemetery.

Friends may call at Wilson Funeral Home after 9 a.m. Tuesday with family receiving friends from 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m.

Memorials are suggested to the Revere Community Center or Revere Fire Department.

