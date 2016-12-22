Mitzi Yvonne Benson, age 63, of Lewistown, MO, passed away Tuesday December 20, 2016, in the Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL.

She was born in Kirksville, MO, on November 2, 1953, the daughter of Lee O. and Velma Dean Menke Taylor. She was united in marriage to Francis Benson on November 7, 1970, in LaBelle, MO. Mitzi is survived by her husband Francis of 46 years, two children Kelly (David) Cox of Canton, MO and Kevin (Shelia) Benson of Maywood, MO, five grandchildren, Kegan Brown, Megan Brown, Kaitlin Benson, Kyle Benson and Caleb Cox, two sisters Bonnie (Gary) Simpson of Rock Island, IL, and Billie (Robert) Peterson of Moline, IL. Mitzi was preceded in death by her parents.

Mitzi enjoyed cooking, family and her grandchildren. She especially loved attending her grandchildren’s sports activities and Christmas. She also enjoyed shopping with good friends and visits to the KROC center swimming.

Funeral services will be held 11 A.M. Saturday, December 24, 2016, in the Coder Funeral Chapel in LaBelle, MO. Reverend Ted Middleton will officiate the services. Burial will be in the LaBelle Cemetery. Musical selection will be “When I Get Where I’m Going” and “Go Rest High On That Mountain”.

Casket bearers will be David Cox, Kevin Benson, David Plant, Chad Boudreau, Greg Ragan, and Aaron (Hut) Lay.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M. Saturday, December 24, 2016, till time of services at 11 A.M. in the Coder Funeral Chapel in LaBelle, MO.

Memorials in memory of Mitzi may be made to her grandson, Kyle Benson, to help defer expenses with his cancer treatment. Memorials may be left at or mailed to Coder Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 151, LaBelle, MO, 63447.