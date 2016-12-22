Joseph R. McFarland, age 71, of Kahoka, MO, passed away at his home on Monday, December 19, 2016.

Joe was born October 23, 1945 at Williamstown, MO, the son of Lester and Naida Mitts McFarland. He graduated from Williamstown High School and worked on the family farm prior to entering the U. S. Marines. Following his honorable discharge, he returned home and worked for local farmers for several years prior to moving to Kahoka. He also worked at a farm machinery factory in Moline, IL and later at Sheller Globe in Keokuk.

Survivors include his three children: Joni Garner of Ewing, MO, Joe McFarland, Jr. of Menasha, WI and John McFarland of Baypoint, CA; several grandchildren; two sisters, Alice L. Shirey and Lola M. McDermott both of Canton, MO; two brothers, Robert McFarland of Corpus, Christi, TX and Ray McFarland of Carthage, IL; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Nancy Penick; two brothers, Lester, Jr. and Jimmie McFarland; three grandchildren; and brothers-in-law, Art Shirey and Joe McDermott.

Cremation rites have been accorded and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been handled by Wilson Funeral Home in Kahoka.

