Fatal Car Vs. Tractor Trailer Crash in Knox County

By Echo Menges

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Michael W. Varner, 60, of LaBelle, MO, died following a collision with a tractor-trailer on Wednesday morning, December 21, 2016.

Varner was southbound in a 1999 Buick Park Avenue on State Route E in Newark when he failed to yield to an eastbound 1998 Kenworth V900 Semi Truck on Highway 156.

The tractor-trailer was being driven by Joshlin R. Yoder, 37, of Leonard, MO.

When Varner attempted to cross Highway 156, his car was struck in the passenger side by the tractor-trailer, and Varner, who was not wearing his seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle at approximately 8:20 a.m.

Varner was taken to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL, where he was pronounced deceased at 11:54 a.m.

Yoder received minor injuries was not injured in the crash. There was minor damage to the tractor-trailer.

The passenger car was totaled in the crash.

“We did have our major crash team investigate this. Anytime we have a commercial motor vehicle involved with a fatality it’s our criteria to have the Major Crash Team come in,” said MSHP spokesperson, Sgt. Brent Bernhardt.

The MSHP, MSHP Major Crash Team, Air Evac Team and Knox County First Responders responded to the crash.