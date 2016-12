According to a release from the Lewis County Sheriff's Office an investigation is currently underway in the killing of a Red Roan stud horse. Sometime between November 18th and December 2nd, 2016, the animal was shot from a Lewis County gravel road known as Jasmine Avenue. The horse was located in a cornfield west of the Ewing rock quarry.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Lewis County Sheriff's Office at 573-767-5287.