colin-campbell

Major General (Ret.) Colin Charles Campbell, age 85, of Edina, Missouri, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2016, in Columbia, Missouri. He was born September 11, 1931, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Virgil Hone and Genevieve Ellis Campbell. He was united in marriage to Ann Sue Rogers on June 8, 1953, in Kirksville, Missouri.

Surviving are his wife Ann Sue Campbell of Edina, Missouri; two daughters, Sarah Baker and fiancée, Aaron Vansickle of Hurdland, Missouri, and Mary Campbell of Kirksville, Missouri; three grandchildren, Jessica Ann Rudd, Joseph Colin Rudd and Justin Hone Rudd; one great-grandson, Bradley Foster Reardon; one sister-in-law, Gloria Rogers of Ft. Worth, Texas; one niece, Tracie Coons; and one nephew, Trent Rogers.

Mr. Campbell was preceded in death by his parents.

Mr. Campbell attended rural schools in Knox County, graduated from Edina High School and graduated from University of Missouri in 1953. Mr. Campbell was an entrepreneur with interest in farming, agri-business and environmental services. Mr. Campbell enjoyed the time spent in Texas, reading, camping, cooking and watching Fox News.

Major General (Ret.) Colin C. Campbell was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army upon graduation from the University of Missouri in 1954, where he received a BS in Agriculture Economics. His military schooling includes the Field Artillery basic and advanced courses, basic airborne school, and U.S. Army Command and General Staff College.

General Campbell’s early assignments included numerous positions of command and staff officer for the 16th Field Artillery Battalion, 2nd Armored Division in Europe, and the 101st Airborne Division.

General Campbell joined the Missouri National Guard in June, 1959, serving with the 2nd Howitzer Battalion, 128th Infantry, and 35th Infantry Division. His positions included forward observer, intelligence officer and battery commander. Other assignments included assistant training officer with 35th Command Headquarters, and 175th Military Police Battalion executive officer. In February 1969, General Campbell was promoted to lieutenant colonel, serving as Battalion Commander. Additionally, he was operations officer for the 35th Support Center of Rear Area Operations.

His attendance in the Command and General Staff College in 1972 ended with General Campbell high on the commandants list. In 1977, he became Commander, 35th Support Center Rear Area Operations, and later, Director of State Headquarters, Headquarters Detachment. General Campbell was recognized as a General of the Line on December 20, 1977. He assumed command of the 35th Division on 25th August 1984 with promotion to major general.

His awards include the soldier’s Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army of Occupation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal with two Hour glasses, Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters, Reserve Component Overseas Training Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Missouri conspicuous Service Medal, Missouri Commendation Medal, Missouri Long Service Ribbon (20 years), and Parachutist Badge.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, December 22, 2016, in the Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home in Edina, MO. Reverend Graig Connell will officiate the services. Burial with full Military Honors will be in the Linville Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday, December 22, 2016, from 9 a.m. till services at 11 a.m. in Hudson-Rimer funeral Home in Edina, MO. Memorials may be made to Edina United Methodist Church or the Salvation Army. Memorials may be left at or mailed to Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1, Edina, MO, 63537.