lawrence-dixson

Lawrence LeRoy Dixson, age 90, of Hurdland, Missouri, passed away Sunday, December 18, 2016, in Harry S. Truman Veterans Memorial Hospital in Columbia, Missouri.

He was born August 20, 1926, in LaBelle, Missouri, the son of Roy M. and Irene Overstreet Dixson. He was united in marriage to Frances Louise Long on April 24, 1947 in Hurdland, Missouri, and she preceded him in death on September 8, 1986. Lawrence was also preceded in death by his parents and a brother Donald Dixson.

Surviving are seven children, Steve (Anita) Dixson of Hurdland, Missouri, Marty (Rebecca) Dixson of Liberty, Missouri, Greg Dixson of Novinger, Missouri, Alan (Nancy) Dixson of Edina, Missouri, Teresa ( Kyle) Stout of Hurdland, Missouri, Kenneth (Vanessa) Dixson of Kirksville, Missouri, Kevin (Marcia) Dixson of Kirksville, brother’s Gail Dixson of Edina, Missouri, Dale (Betty Ann) Dixson of Novelty, Missouri, a sister Dorothy (Bob) Johnson of Quincy, Illinois; two step-brothers Ronnie Campbell of Ottumwa, Iowa, Eldon (Jane) Campbell of Edina, Missouri, step-sister, Sharon (Larry) Phillips of Olathe, Kansas; thirteen grandchildren, Shane, Shannon, Adriane, Dana, Ashley, Lance, Lindsay, Bryce and Whitney Dixson, Jessie and Mitchell Stout, Christopher and Dakota Stout Dixson.

Lawrence graduated from Edina High School. He served his country in the United States Army during World War II from January 1944 to December 1946 obtaining the rank of Sargent. Lawrence served in the 8th Armored Tank Division and later transferred to Co B 864th Aviation Engineer Battalion and was a part of the second retake of the Philippines. After the War was over Lawrence was a part of those assigned to rebuilding air strips in Japan.

Lawrence was engaged in farming most of his life west of Hurdland. Lawrence enjoyed farming, hunting and playing cards with family and friends.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 23, 2016, in the Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home in Edina, MO. Reverend Ken Berry will officiate the services. Burial with full Military Honors will be in the Hurdland I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Music will be provided by Debbie Peters and Audrey Hamlin, vocalist and Carol Hayes, organist. Musical selections will be “Go Rest High On That Mountain” and “Daddy’s Hands”.

Casket bearers will be Shane Dixson, Shannon Dixson, Duane Hall, Ron Poore, Kenneth Campbell and Rex Sykes.

Honorary bearers will be Ray Prebe, Bill Hayes, Eugene Yoakum, Donald Easdale, Bill Hunziker, and Raymond Gilbert.

Visitation will be held Thursday, December 22, 2016, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home in Edina, MO.

Memorials may be made to Knox County Nutrition Site. Memorials may be left at or mailed to Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1, Edina, MO, 63537.