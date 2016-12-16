Knox County Elementary School Christmas Program Pictures

The following photos were featured in the December 14, 2016 edition of The Edina Sentinel. They were taken by Echo Menges during the Annual Knox County Elementary School Christmas Program on Wednesday, December 7.

Unfortunately, the video of the this year's program was lost, because of a technical or user error. We apologize for any inconvenience. Our annual videos of the performance are something we enjoy doing for the community we serve and the families of the children who cannot attend in person.

Kindergarteners sang “Jingle Bells”, “Rudolph, The Red Nose Reindeer” and “Santa Claus is Coming to Town”.

First Graders sang “Away in a Manger”, “Up on the Housetop” and “All I Want for Christmas is My Two Front Teeth”.

Second Graders sang “Silent Night”, “Deck the Halls” and “Frosty the Snowman”.

Third Graders sang “Joy to the World”, “O Christmas Tree” and “A Holly Jolly Christmas”.

Fifth Graders performed a play called “The Incredible Reindeer”.

This program was directed by Music Teacher Kimberly Henry.

Photos by Echo Menges