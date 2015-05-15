What do you think? Should the Knox County All Veterans Memorial face north and south or east and west?

The Knox County Commission and the Knox County Veterans of Foreign Wars are asking the community to chime in and give their input on which way the coming All Veterans Memorial should face.

The memorial will be a laser engraved four inch thick two-sided granite slab. It will be four feet tall by three feet wide. Both sides will be engraved. It is being paid for with money raised from the Knox County Vietnam Era Veterans Memorial which is located inside the Knox County Courthouse. It is hoped that the new All Veterans Memorial will be erected in time for this year's Knox County Corn Festival.

When members of the VFW first approached the commissioners about the project the commissioners offered to allow the memorial to be placed where the historic Edina fountain once stood directly in front of the center of the courthouse and courtyard inside of what is now a circular concrete flower bed, which is already surrounded by flag poles. It is by far the most striking space available within the courtyard and the convergence point of a number of walkways.

According to a member of the VFW, there is no regulation dictating which direction a veteran's memorial must be placed.

Should the memorial face the south, which is toward Highway 6 and the same direction the Knox County Courthouse is facing?

Or should it face east and west, which is toward Main Street and North Forth Street and would not be visible from Highway 6?

Take our poll and give us your opinion. The results of our poll could help in making the final decision.

Which way should the Knox County All Veterans Memorial Face? The memorial should face the south and be visible from Highway 6. (88%, 143 Votes)

The memorial should face the east and west and be visible from North Main and North Fourth Streets. (12%, 20 Votes) Total Voters: 163